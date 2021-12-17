SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released

SBI PO mains exam will be an online test with objective questions of 200 marks and descriptive test of 50 marks.

The objective test is going to be three hours long while the descriptive test will be of 30 minutes. Here's the pattern for SBI PO mains exam.

SBI PO Mains Objective Test

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 45 question (60 marks)

Data Analysis & Interpretation: 35 question (60 marks)

General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 40 questions (40 marks)

English Language: 35 questions (40 marks)

SBI PO Mains Descriptive Test

SBI PO mains descriptive test will be an English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) test with two questions for total 50 marks.