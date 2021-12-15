SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 Announced: Here's How to Check

SBI PO prelims result 2021 declared on sbi.co.in.
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
SBI PO Prelims Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, 14 December, declared the result of SBI Probationary Officers (PO) preliminary exam 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check the result on the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
Go to the 'Careers' tab on the top-right corner on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on result link under 'recruitment of Probationary Officers'
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your registration number, date of birth and login
Your SBI PO prelims exam result will appear on the screen
Check your result and save it for future reference
Candidates who have qualified in the SBI PO prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. Date(s) for the same is yet to be announced.
SBI PO main exam will be conducted online and will consist of objective type question of 200 marks and descriptive questions of 50 marks. The duration of objective test will be 03 hours while descriptive test will be of 30 minutes.
SBI PO Main Exam Objective Test
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 45 question (60 marks)
Data Analysis & Interpretation: 35 question (60 marks)
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness: 40 questions (40 marks)
English Language: 35 questions (40 marks)
SBI PO Main Exam Descriptive Test
It will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) with two questions for total 50 marks.
For more details, candidates can check the official website of SBI.
