SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 Announced: Here's How to Check

SBI PO main exam will be conducted online and will consist of objective type question of 200 marks and descriptive questions of 50 marks. The duration of objective test will be 03 hours while descriptive test will be of 30 minutes.

SBI PO Main Exam Objective Test

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 45 question (60 marks)

Data Analysis & Interpretation: 35 question (60 marks)

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness: 40 questions (40 marks)

English Language: 35 questions (40 marks)

SBI PO Main Exam Descriptive Test

It will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) with two questions for total 50 marks.