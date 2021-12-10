SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released: Apply for 1226 Vacancies

Apply online for SBI CBO recruitment on sbi.co.in.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced registrations for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBOs). Candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the SBI's official website: sbi.co.in.
Last date to apply for the SBI CBO recruitment is 29 December 2021.
Ahmedabad: 300 posts
Bengaluru: 250 posts
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 150 posts
Bhopal (Chhattisgarh): 50 posts
Chennai: 250 posts
Jaipur: 100 posts
Backlog vacancies
Ahmedabad: 54 posts
Bengaluru: 28 posts
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 12 posts
Bhopal (Chhattisgarh): 02 posts
Chennai: 26 posts
Jaipur: 04 posts
Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
Click on 'Careers' on the top-right corner on the home page
Go to latest announcements and click on 'Apply online' under recruitment of Circle Based Officers
You will be directed to a new webpage
Go to 'Click here for New Registration'
Enter your personal details and register yourself
Enter your registration number and password
Click on Submit
Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Age limit: Candidates apply for the SBI CBO recruitment should not be below 21 years of age and not above 30 years of age as on 1 December 2021.
Educational qualifications: Candidates applying for the SBI CBO posts should have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government.
For relaxation in upper age limit and more details regarding the vacancy, candidates can check the official notification of the SBI CBO recruitment.
