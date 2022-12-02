ADVERTISEMENT

SBI PO Admit Card 2022 Expected To Be Out Soon: Exam Date & Steps To Download

SBI PO Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon. Check out important details here.

SBI PO Admit Card 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit card soon for the registered candidates on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO Exam 2022 will be conducted by the concerned officials from 17 to 19 December 2022. To download and check the admit card, candidates have to follow the direct link and use their personal login credentials.

SBI PO Admit Card 2022: Release Date

As per different media reports, SBI will release the PO admit card 2022 likely in the next week of this month. However, the concerned authorities have not confirmed the official release date yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on SBI PO Exam 2022.

SBI PO Exam 2022: Syllabus and Examination Pattern

Candidates must remember that the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022 will be conducted for three subjects including English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. The test will be held for a total of 100 marks and the examination will be conducted via an online mode. For more details on the syllabus of SBI PO Exam 2022, please check the official website.

The basic salary for the SBI PO Post is Rs. 41,960. For more details, visit the official website, sbi.co.in or sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Steps To Download the SBI PO Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link

Once released, candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to download the SBI PO Admit Card 2022 from the direct link.

  • Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the latest notifications.

  • Search the direct link for downloading the SBI PO Admit Card 2022.

  • Click on the direct link and a login page will appear on the screen.

  • Enter your login details as required.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • The SBI PO Admit Card 2022 will show up on the screen.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

