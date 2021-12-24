SBI 2021 result for pharmacist post declared on sbi.co.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The State Bank of India (SBI) Result 2021, for the post of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre has been released on 23 December 2021, on the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in.
Hence, candidates who had appeared for the examination can visit the website and check their respective results.
Candidates must note that this is the final result that has been released for the central recruitment and promotion department, Mumbai. Please check the following steps to check and download the SBI 2021 result.
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Navigate to the 'Career' tab and click on the 'Current Openings' option.
Click on the notification that reads, "Recruitment of Pharmacist in clerical cadre, final result announced.'
You will be redirected to a new window where a PDF will open up.
This PDF will contain the SSR Number, Applied State, Region Number, and Roll Number of the candidates.
Download this PDF and maintain a physical copy of the same for future reference.
Candidates must note that there are a total of 67 posts for which the recruitment process was initiated.
The first notification for recruitment was released on 13 April 2021, soon after which the application process for different posts continued till 3 March 2021.
Candidates must also note that the results have been prepared by the SBI on the basis of written examination as well as the interview conducted.
While the written examination for the post of Pharmacist was conducted on 13 September 2021, the interviews for the post were held on 24 November 2021 and 25 November 2021.
For more details regarding the SBI 2021 result for Pharmacist post, candidates are advised to check the official website of the SBI.