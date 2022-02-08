RPSC RAS Exams 2021 on 25 & 26 February: Here Are the Details

The official syllabus for the exam is also available on the website and can be downloaded from the commission's dashboard. Candidates appearing for the RPSC RAS exam will have to appear for four different papers:

General Studies I

General Studies II

General Studies III

General Hindi and General English

Each paper is for 3 hours and of 200 marks and each General Studies paper has 3 sections with a different number of questions.

The questions for the General Studies paper will be that of graduation level, while the English and Hindi questions will be of 10+2 level.

Students who have cleared the preliminary exams for the RPSC RAS will be allowed to appear for the RPSC RAS Mains. The passing percentage for the preliminary exams was 84.72 and 79.63 for men and women, respectively. The preliminary exams were held on 27 October 2021 and the results for the same were announced on 19 November 2021.

Around 6,48,181 students had registered themselves for the RPSC RAS exams, out of which only 3,20,034 candidates appeared for the preliminary exams. The exam is being conducted to fill 988 vacancies in the subordinate services and 363 in the state services.