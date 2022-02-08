RPSC RAS Exams 2021 on 25 & 26 February: Here Are the Details

RPSC RAS exams to be held on 25 and 26 February
The Mains of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2021 will be held on 25 and 26 February 2022, as per the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).
Candidates appearing for the exam can check the RPSC Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) exam details by following the steps given below:
Visit the official website for the RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click the link given for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2021 Main exam date.
Check out the official notification for the RPSC RAS exam date.
You can download the RPSC notification for future use as well.
Candidates should note that the marking scheme and exam pattern have already been released on the official website, and the detailed exam schedule will be out soon.
The official syllabus for the exam is also available on the website and can be downloaded from the commission's dashboard. Candidates appearing for the RPSC RAS exam will have to appear for four different papers:
General Studies I
General Studies II
General Studies III
General Hindi and General English
Each paper is for 3 hours and of 200 marks and each General Studies paper has 3 sections with a different number of questions.
The questions for the General Studies paper will be that of graduation level, while the English and Hindi questions will be of 10+2 level.
Students who have cleared the preliminary exams for the RPSC RAS will be allowed to appear for the RPSC RAS Mains. The passing percentage for the preliminary exams was 84.72 and 79.63 for men and women, respectively. The preliminary exams were held on 27 October 2021 and the results for the same were announced on 19 November 2021.
Around 6,48,181 students had registered themselves for the RPSC RAS exams, out of which only 3,20,034 candidates appeared for the preliminary exams. The exam is being conducted to fill 988 vacancies in the subordinate services and 363 in the state services.
