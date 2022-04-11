RPSC Recruitment 2022: 9,760 Vacancies Available for Senior Teacher Posts

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had issued a notification earlier to inform about the recruitment of 9,760 senior teachers or grade B posts. The online recruitment drive will start today, 11 April. The RPDC recruitment drive will be held online.

The interested students can apply for the recruitment process at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The posts are vacant for English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Sanskrit, Punjabi, and Urdu teachers.