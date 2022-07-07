OSSC Combined Auditor Admit Card 2019: How To Download, Check DV Schedule

OSSC Combined Auditor Admit Card 2019 will be released soon, check the document verification schedule.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) recently published the notification regarding the document verification for the post of Combined Auditor 2019 on its official website ossc.gov.in. The document verification is only for those candidates who have successfully qualified the OSSC Combined Auditor Exam-2019. Candidates who want to download their OSSC Combined Auditor exam admit card 2019 can also get it from the official website. The OSSC will open the link for downloading the admit card 2019 soon.
Candidates who want to download the OSSC Combined Auditor admit card 2019 for document verification should follow the below steps.
Go to the official website of OSSC, ossc.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the section 'What's New' and search for the link 'Download OSSC Combined Auditor Admit Card 2019.'
Click on the link and a 'Candidate Login' page will appear on the screen.
Enter your details like application number and password.
Verify the captcha and hit the 'Login' option.
Your OSSC Combined Auditor admit card 2019 will be visible on the screen.
Download, save, and take a printout of the admit card for document verification.
The OSSC Combined Auditor Exam 2019 has three phases – Prelims, Mains, and Document Verification. Candidates have to qualify all the three phases to become eligible for the various auditor posts. Prelims and Mains exams are already over. Candidates successful in these two exams have to go through the document verification process.
As per the official notification released on the OSSC website (ossc.gov.in) on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, the document verification of OSSC Combined Auditor Exam 2019 will be conducted at the Office of the Commission at Unit-II Bhubaneswar (New Campus) on the following dates.
Tuesday, 12 July 2022
Wednesday, 13 July 2022
Friday, 15 July 2022
Saturday, 16 July 2022
Candidates eligible for Combined Auditor 2019 document verification process should know that they can get their admission letter from the official website from Thursday, 7 July 2022. Candidates can get the admission letter by submitting their application number, date of birth, and other details in the link that will be provided on the OSSC website.
