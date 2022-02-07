JEE Main 2022 Registration To Commence Soon: Check List of Documents Required

JEE main 2022 registration is set to commence soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image used for representative purposes.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted each year by the National Testing Agency (NTA), for students who wish to gain admission in the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Engineering colleges.
For the 2022 intake, the JEE Main registration process is expected to commence soon. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in and apply online once the forms are released.
However, all students are advised to read the list of documents needed to applying for JEE main 2022 as well as the eligibility criteria and other details required.
Photograph
Signature
Category certificate (if applicable)
PwD certificate (if applicable)
Besides the above-mentioned documents, candidates must make sure that they also keep their marksheets of Classes 10 and 12, as well as a photo ID proof.
Going by the exam pattern of 2021, the JEE Main 2022 paper is likely to contain multiple choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions.
In addition to this, candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, and lose one mark for every incorrect one.
Candidates must note that for answers with a numeric value, four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and no marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
Lastly, the JEE Main was conducted for a total of 300 marks last year.
Additionally, candidates must note that the papers for BArch and BPlanning will have both multiple choice questions and numerical questions.
The BArch paper (Paper 2A), of JEE Main exam will consist of three sections namely, Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing.
The BPlanning paper (Paper 2B) on the other hand, will consist of Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Planning-based questions.
Candidates must also note that the JEE Main exam is usually conducted four times a year for candidates who aspire to be Engineers. Similarly, the test is conducted twice a year for Architecture and Planning aspirants.
For more information on the JEE main 2022, please check this space regularly as well as visit the official website of JEE and check the information bulletin.
