NVS TGT Result 2022 Released: Check navodaya.gov.in; Know Latest Details Here

NVS TGT Result 2022 is declared on the official website for candidates.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially declared the result of the exam held for the post Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for all interested candidates.
The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to download the NVS TGT Result 2022 anytime they want. As per the latest official details available as of now, the NVS TGT Result 2022 is declared on the official website - navodaya.gov.in.
Along with the result, candidates should also check other important details mentioned on the aforementioned site. One can contact Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for any questions or problems regarding the result after downloading it from the site.
It is important to note that the Navodaya Vidyalaya Result has been prepared for English, Hindi, Maths, Science, and Social Studies subjects.
According to the official details, the NVS TGT exam was formally conducted on 29 November 2022. They were eagerly waiting for the result to release so they could check their scores.
Candidates whose roll number is mentioned on the list have to appear for an interview round.
Let's take a look at the simple steps that you should follow to download the NVS TGT Result 2022 online:
Visit the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) - navodaya.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states "List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of TGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Studies) along with schedule of interviews under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23".
The result PDF will display on your screen when you click on the link.
Download the PDF list from the website and take a proper look at the list of selected roll numbers.
