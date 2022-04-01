MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 Announced, Here Is How to Download

MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 is declared on the website.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially declared the MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 for the candidates.
Candidates are advised to visit the official site – mpsc.gov.in – to know about their scores.
They will find the MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 link on the homepage of the official website of MPSC.
It is important to note that the MPSC State Services Prelims written examination was held on 23 January 2022 at various exam centres in Maharashtra.
Therefore, the students must take a look at the result published on the official website to know if they have qualified for the main examination.
The dates of the MPSC State Services Main Examination are also announced. Candidates can take a look at the website to know more details on the exam dates.
Candidates who qualify the prelims round are requested to remember the main examination dates and appear for the exams according to the schedule.
Click on the official website of MPSC – mpsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link reading MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022.
A new PDF will open on your screen.
Check your scores and download the PDF from the website.
Keep a hard copy of the MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022.
Keep an eye on the official website to know more about the main examination that will take place in May 2022.
