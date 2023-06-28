LIC ADO Final Result 2023 Declared; Scorecard & Cut Off Will Be Out Soon

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019LIC ADO Final Result 2023 Declared; Scorecard & Cut Off Will Be Out Soon

Check the website and steps to download LIC ADO Final result 2023. Cut-off marks and scorecards will be out soon.
Shivangani Singh
The LIC ADO Final result 2023 is out

(Photo: The Quint)

Life Insurance Corporation of India released the LIC ADO Final Result 2023 yesterday, 27 June 2023. The authorities have released the Phase 3 Result for each zones- North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, Central Zone, North Central Zone, South Central Zone, and East Central Zone. Aspirants can check their results from the zonal office they have applied. The list of qualified candidates will be available in the respective zonal office.

LIC ADO Final Result has been published for 9394 vacancies of Apprentice Development Officer. The LIC ADO Final Result 2023 has been declared on the basis of online examination and interview. The candidates who have qualified each of the 8 zones will be sent their appointment letter through mails shortly.

LIC ADO Final Result 2023 has been published zone-wise and now candidates can check whether they are shortlisted or not. LIC ADO Final Result has been announced for the LIC Agents Category, LIC Employees Category, and Open Market Category.

Life Insurance Corporation Of India will release the LIC ADO Final Score Card 2023 along with the cut off soon. The scorecard 2023 will fetch the marks obtained in each of the subjects as well as overall.

How to Download LIC ADO Final Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official website of Life Insurance Corporation at licindia.in.

  2. Go to the “Career” tab

  3. Search for the link ‘Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23’.

  4. Click on the link ‘Apprentice Development Officer Interview result 2023’

  5. Enter the credentials like registration number or roll number and password or date of birth

  6. Submit the details and download the LIC ADO Phase 3 merit list 2023 pdf

  7. You can also take a printout of LIC ADO result 2023 for future use.

Published: 28 Jun 2023,09:05 AM IST

