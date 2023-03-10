KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022 for Re-exam Released at kvsangathan.nic.in

The KVS Teacher Admit Card is released for all regions on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is all set to take the re-examination and they have also released the KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022 on 9 March 2023. Candidates who have registered for the re-examination can check and download the admit card from the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
As per the official notification, the re-exam will be conducted for the Primary teacher and it will be a computer based exam. The exam for Primary Teacher was conducted on February 28 and it was cancelled in few centers like Muzaffarpur Digital Centre, Bariya Road, Dadar, Ahiyapur, Muzaffarpur Bihar. The re-examination in these centers will be conducted on 11 March 2023.
Candidates who will appear for the re-exam will have to download their new admit card and appear for the exam in their prescribed examination center.
Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on KVS Teacher Admit Card 2022 link.
You will have to enter the login details and submit.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
You can check the admit card and download the page.
Do not forget to keep a print out of the same for future use.
The candidates will not get any chance for re-examination if they miss the chance on 11 March 2023.
