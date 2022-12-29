JKSSB SI Provisional Answer Key To Be Released on 30 Dec on jkssb.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board, JKSSB has announced the date for the release of the answer key for the online written exam conducted for Sub Inspector posts. The authorities released an important notice regarding the JK SI Answer Key on 28 December 2022. JKSSB conducted an online written exam in December itself. The exam was conducted between 7 to 20 December 2022.

Candidates who registered and appeared in JK Police SI Exam will be able to download the answer key on or after 30 December. The candidates must know that the provisional answer key will be released on 30 December and candidates will have 4 days to raise objections against the answer key.