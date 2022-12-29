JKSSB SI Provisional Answer Key To Be Released on 30 Dec on jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB SI Provisional Answer Key will be out on 30 December on jkssb.nic.in
(Photo: iStock)
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board, JKSSB has announced the date for the release of the answer key for the online written exam conducted for Sub Inspector posts. The authorities released an important notice regarding the JK SI Answer Key on 28 December 2022. JKSSB conducted an online written exam in December itself. The exam was conducted between 7 to 20 December 2022.
Candidates who registered and appeared in JK Police SI Exam will be able to download the answer key on or after 30 December. The candidates must know that the provisional answer key will be released on 30 December and candidates will have 4 days to raise objections against the answer key.
Candidates who appeared for the JKSSB SI written exam will have 4 days to raise objections against the provisional answer key. That being said, candidates can raise their objection till 2 January 2023.
They will be able to raise their concerns through online mode only. They will have to upload a reference and will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200 per objection.
The candidates will visit the official website of JKSSB at
On the homepage, click on the answer key link
Then click on 'Login' button against the post you have applied for
Candidates will have to enter their details such as 'Username and Password' to login.
Then the candidates will have to click on link 'Download Response Sheet with Model Answer Key' and 'Add Objections'
Select the 'Nature of the Objection' from the drop-down and add remarks
Upload 'Reference Document' and pay the required fee
Submit the form, download the confirmation pageant and take its printout
The final answer key will be prepared considering the objections raised against the provisional key. The date and time for the final answer key is not known. The authorities have not yet announced the result date as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)