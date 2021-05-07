Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Registration Commences for SSC Posts

(Photo: PTI)
The Indian Army on Thursday, 6 May, issued a notification through which they have invited unmarried male and female law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch.
Eligible candidates who want to register for the same can do it on Indian Army's official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in
Last date to apply for Short Service Commission post is 4 June 2021.
A total of eight candidates are to be recruited through this drive. Out of which six vacancies are for men, and two for women.
Age Requirement: Candidate applying for the post should be between 21 to 27 years of age as on 01 July 2021 (born not earlier than 02 July 1994 and not later than 01 July 2000; both dates inclusive).
Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post should have scored at least 55 percent aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). They should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State, and should be from a College/University recognised by the Bar Council of India.
"Selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit, up to the number of available vacancies, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria," read the official notification.
For further details about the post, candidates can check out the official notification.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined