India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for Over 98,000 Posts, 10th Pass Eligible

India Post Recruitment 2022: More Than 98,000 Vacancies Available, Check Eligibility and Other Details Here.
India Post has recently released an official notification regarding the posts of mail guards, postmen, and many others. Interested and eligible candidates can go through the recruitment notification available on the official website, indiapost.gov.in, to know all the important details.
As per the notice, a total of 98,083 vacancies are available and have to be filled through the recruitment drive. The government has authorized openings for these vacant posts in 23 circles throughout the nation.
As mentioned above, the India Post Recruitment drive will be held to fill up almost 98,083 vacant posts. Following is the total number of posts available for postmen, mail guards, and MTS.
Postman: 59,099 vacant posts
Mail guards: 1,445 vacant posts
Multi-Tasking (MTS): 37,539 vacant posts
The eligibility criteria and educational qualifications for all the posts vary. Some candidates must have completed their class 10th and should have a basic understanding of computer science. Other posts require the candidate to have a 10+2 degree from a well-recognized institution. To know the complete details about the eligibility criteria for all the posts, candidates should check the recruitment notification available on the official website.
Candidates who want to apply for the 98,083 posts available under India Post Recruitment 2022 must follow the below steps:
Visit the official website – indiapost.gov.
Create a new account if you have not have registered before.
Go to the homepage and search the 'Recruitment' section.
Click on the direct recruitment link.
Choose the job that you want to apply for and know the requirements.
Sign in by using the login credentials created during the registration.
An application form will be displayed on your screen.
Fill the application form by using your personal details.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print the application form for future reference.
