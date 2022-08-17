India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for Over 98,000 Posts, 10th Pass Eligible

India Post has recently released an official notification regarding the posts of mail guards, postmen, and many others. Interested and eligible candidates can go through the recruitment notification available on the official website, indiapost.gov.in, to know all the important details.

As per the notice, a total of 98,083 vacancies are available and have to be filled through the recruitment drive. The government has authorized openings for these vacant posts in 23 circles throughout the nation.