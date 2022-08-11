Rajasthan HC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2,756 JJA, JA, and Other Posts

Rajasthan HC Recruitment 2022: Know the details for the recruitment drive.
(Photo Courtesy: pixabay.com)
The Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has released a notification for 2,756 vacancies for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Junior Assistant (JA), and Clerk Grade II in numerous departments like the Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, State Legal Service Authority, District Court, and District Legal Services Authorities, including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat.
Out of the total vacant posts, 2,058 posts will be for Clerks, 320 for JJA, and 378 for JA.
Let's have a look at the salary, eligibility criteria, and selection process of the Rajasthan HC recruitment drive 2022.
Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 14,600/ (fixed) as probationer trainees for two years. After the completion of training, they will be placed on the scale of Rs 20,800-65,900 per month.
Starting Date of Online Application - 22 August 2022 (Expected)
Last Date of Online Application - 22 September 2022 (Expected)
RHC Exam Date - To be announced
The candidate should be a graduate from any university established by law in India or must have cleared the equivalent exam of any university recognized by the government. They must have basic knowledge of computers.
Go to the official website of the court at hcraj.nic.in
Click on 'Recruitment' Section and then on 'Online Application Link'
Enter all your required details
Submit your application
Take a printout of the application
