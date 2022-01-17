IBPS RRB, Clerk, PO, SPL 2022-23 Exam Calendar Released: Check Exam Dates Here

Check IBPS2022-23 exam calendar
(Photo: The Quint)
The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) on Sunday, 16 January, released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2022-23. The exams will be conducted for various vacancies in RRBs and PSBs.
The schedule has been announced for the following IBPS exams: RRBs – CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants), CRP RRB-XI (Officers), PSBs – CRP CLERK-XII, CRP PO/MT-XII and CRP SPL-XII.
Eligible candidates who are willing to appear for any of the above mentioned exams, can download the tentative exam schedule from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
RRBs – IBPS CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants) and CRP RRB-XI (Officers)
Office Assistants and Officer Scale I Preliminary Examination: 07, 13, 14, 20, and 21 August 2022
Officers Scale 2 & 3 Single Exam: 24 September 2022
Officer Scale I Main Exam: 24 September 2022
Office Assistants Main Exam: 01 October 2022
PSBs – IBPS CRP CLERK-XII, CRP PO/MT-XII & CRP SPL-XII
IBPS Clerks
Preliminary Exam: 28 August, 03 and 04 September 2022
Main Exam: 08 October 2022
IBPS Probationary Officers (PO)
Preliminary Exam: 15, 16 and 22 October 2022
Main Exam: 26 November 2022
IBPS Specialist Officers (SPL)
Preliminary Exam: 24, and 31 December 2022
Main Exam: 29 January 2023
For more details about the above mentioned recruitment exams, candidates are advised to check the official website of IBPS.