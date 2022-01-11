IBPS PO Mains 2021 Admit Card Out, Exam on 22 Jan: Check Syllabus and Pattern

Candidates who have qualified in IBPS PO prelims exam can download their call letter for the main exam from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

IBPS PO Main exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 22 January 2022. Last date to download admit card is also 22 January.

"Online Main Examination for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and Descriptive test for 25 marks," reads the official information handout released by IBPS.

IBPS PO Mains will be followed by an interview round. "Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview," reads the official notification.