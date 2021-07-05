IBPS RRB 2021 Pre-Exam Training Admit Card to Release on 9 July

IBPS RRB PET admit card will be released on ibps.in
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the admit card of IBPS RRB pre-examination training (PET) on 9 July 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from IBPS' official website: ibps.in.
"Pre-Examination Training may be arranged by the Regional Rural Banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I at some centers," reads the official notification.
IBPS commenced the registration process of online examination for next common recruitment process of RRB-X from 8 June.
The exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Office Assistants (multipurpose), and officers - scale 1, 2, and 3.
IBPS RRB PET will be followed by the preliminary exams. Dates for the same is not announced yet, however it is expected to commence from August 2021.
Recently, IBPS also released a list of candidates provisionally allotted for recruitment at RRBs. The reserved list released is for the recruitment of RRB office assistants and officer scale I.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check the provisional allotment list at IBPS' official website.
