IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment List Released, Here's How to Check
Candidates appeared for IBPS RRB Office Assistants, Officer Scale I exam can check the list on: ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the list of candidates provisionally allotted for recruitment at Regional Rural Banks (RRB). The reserved lists released are for the recruitment of RRB office assistants and officer scale I.
Candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB exam can check the provisional allotment list at IBPS' official website: ibps.in
How to Check IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment List
Visit IBPS' official website: ibps.in
Go to 'Click here to view list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB IX (Reserve List)
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on the post you want to check the list of (Office Assistant or Officer Scale I)
You will be again directed to a new webpage
Select your state
The list with registration numbers of candidates provisionally allotted will appear on your screen
Check your registration number
The Office Assistants list is released for the following states: Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.
Whereas, the the list for Office Scale I is released for: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.
Earlier this month, on 8 June, IBPS also commenced the registration process of online examination for next Common recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP RRB X).
The exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Office Assistants (multipurpose), and officers - scale 1, 2, and 3.
