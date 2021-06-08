ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS RRB Recruitment Process Commenced: Here's How to Apply

Last date to apply of IBPS RRB recruitment is 28 June 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IBPS RRB recruitment official notification released on ibps.in. Image used for representation.</p></div>
i

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, 8 June, commenced the registration process of online examination for next Common recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP-RRB).

Candidates who want to apply for the same can to it at IBPS' official website: ibps.in.

Last date to apply of IBPS RRB recruitment is 28 June 2021.

The IBPS RRB exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Office Assistants (multipurpose), and officers - scale 1, 2, and 3.

How to Apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment

  • Visit IBPS' official website: ibps.in

  • Click on 'Click here to apply online for CRP RRBs-X' on homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Select the post you want to apply for, i.e. Office Assistant, Officer - Scale 1/ 2 and 3.

  • Then again you will be directed to a new webpage

  • Go to 'Click here for New Registration'

  • Key in your important details and register

  • Login using your registered credentials

  • Pay the application fee and print your application

Direct link to apply for IBPS RRB recruitment.

IBPS RRB Recruitment: Eligibility

Age Requirement:

  • Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 and 28 years

  • Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18, and below 30 years

  • Officer Scale- II (Manager) - Above 21, and below 32 years

  • Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21, and below 40 years

For information regarding age relaxation, and minimum educational qualification, candidates can check the detailed advertisement/ official notification.

IBPS RRB Recruitment: Application Fee

Office (Scale 1, 2, and 3):

  • For SC, ST, and PWBD candidates - Rs 175

  • For all other - Rs 850

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

  • For SC, ST, PWBD, EXSM candidates - Rs 175

  • For all other - Rs 850

