IBPS PO/MT XII Mains Scorecard 2022 Released on ibps.in, Steps to Download Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 is declared on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the results for the CRP Main exam for the recruitment of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees yesterday, 12 January 2023. Candidates who appeared for the online exam can check their results at the official website- ibps.in
The results will be available for download from 5 February. The interview round is expected to be conducted in February. The online main exam was conducted on 26 November 2023.
Candidates must know that the cutoffs for IBPS PO Mains 2022 were applied in two stages - (i) on scores in individual tests (ii) on total weighted scores.
Visit the official website at ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the link for CRP PO/MT XII results
You will have to enter your registration number and date of birth to login.
Check the result carefully and download it.
You can also take a print out for future use.
Candidates will have to bring all prescribed documents else they will be rejected without any intimation or notice.
