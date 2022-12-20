IBPS SO Admit Card 2022 Released: Steps To Download & Check - Direct Link

IBPS SO Hall Ticket 2022 Out: Direct Link & Steps To Download Below.
IBPS SO Hall Ticket 2022 Out: IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) has released the admit cards for SO (Specialist Officers) CRP SPL-XII Prelims Exam 2022 on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS SO Exam 2022 would be able to download and check the admit card from the direct link using their personal login credentials.
The IBPS SO Exam Date is 31 December 2022. The examination will be conducted through an online mode.
The online IBPS SO Exam will be an objective type test consisting of a total of 125 marks. The examination paper will comprise of 3 sections - English Language, Reasoning, and General Awareness and the candidates will be given 2 hour duration to complete the test. For more details, check out the aforementioned official website.
Follow the below steps to download and check the IBPS SO Hall Ticket 2022.
Visit the official website, ibps.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the direct link that reads as "Click Here To Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter ".
A login page will be displayed on your computer screen.
Enter the personal login details like registration number and password.
Hit the login option.
Your IBPS SO prelims admit card will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
