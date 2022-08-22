IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Apply Till 22 August for 6932 Vacancies

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: How to apply for 6932 vacant posts.
(Photo: iStock)
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will end the application process for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 (CRP PO/MT-XII) for Vacancies of 2023-24 on 22 August.
Interested candidates who have still not applied for the recruitment drive can apply online through the official website – www.ibps.in.
The preliminary and main online examinations for the selection of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions in Participating Banks are expected to take place in the months of October or November 2022.
This recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 6932 vacancies.
Candidates willing to apply for the IBPSC PO recruitment drive should have a graduate degree in any field from a university approved by the Indian government, or any qualification recognised equivalent by the central government.
Candidates should be between the age of 20 years to 30 years in case they apply for the drive.
Visit the official website at www.ibps.in.
On the homepage, click on the apply link.
Fill out the application form that appears on the screen.
Submit the application form.
Take a print out for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)