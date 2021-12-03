IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam to Be Conducted Tomorrow: Exam Syllabus and Guidelines

IBPS PO prelims 2021 exam will be conducted from 4-11 December 2021. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
IBPS PO Prelims: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO) preliminary exam 2021 is scheduled to begin on Saturday, 4 December. IBPS PO prelims exam will conclude on 11 December.
Admit card/call letter for the same was released by IBPS on 20 November 2021.
Candidates who haven't downloaded their admit card can do it from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
Since there is barely any time left for IBPS PO prelims exam, we have compiled a list of important points, which candidates must keep in mind before going for the exam.
IBPS PO preliminary exam will be a 60-minutes long test with 100 objective questions of one mark each.
English Language: 30 marks
Quantitative Aptitude: 35 marks
Reasoning Ability: 35 marks
Candidates are required to check the call letter for date, time, and venue address of the examination.
All candidates must adhere to the reporting time mentioned in the hall ticket.
The call letter should be brought to the examination centre along with a recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it (same photograph as was uploaded).
Calculators (separate or with watch), books, notebooks or written notes, cell phones (with or without camera facility), or any other electronic devices are not allowed during the exam.
All candidates must bring the call letter with their photograph affixed on it, a photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it, and same (currently valid) photo ID in original along with one additional photograph.
Candidates must carry their ball-point pen, ink stamp pad and glue.
For more specific details, candidates can refer to the official website of IBPS.