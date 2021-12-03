IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam to Be Conducted Tomorrow: Exam Syllabus and Guidelines

IBPS PO prelims exams are scheduled to be conducted form 4 to 11 December 2021.
IBPS PO prelims 2021 exam will be conducted from 4-11 December 2021.

IBPS PO Prelims: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO) preliminary exam 2021 is scheduled to begin on Saturday, 4 December. IBPS PO prelims exam will conclude on 11 December.

Admit card/call letter for the same was released by IBPS on 20 November 2021.

Candidates who haven't downloaded their admit card can do it from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

Since there is barely any time left for IBPS PO prelims exam, we have compiled a list of important points, which candidates must keep in mind before going for the exam.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Syllabus, Pattern, and Time Duration

IBPS PO preliminary exam will be a 60-minutes long test with 100 objective questions of one mark each.

  • English Language: 30 marks

  • Quantitative Aptitude: 35 marks

  • Reasoning Ability: 35 marks

IBPS PO Prelims 2021: Exam Day Guidelines

  • Candidates are required to check the call letter for date, time, and venue address of the examination.

  • All candidates must adhere to the reporting time mentioned in the hall ticket.

  • The call letter should be brought to the examination centre along with a recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it (same photograph as was uploaded).

  • Calculators (separate or with watch), books, notebooks or written notes, cell phones (with or without camera facility), or any other electronic devices are not allowed during the exam.

  • All candidates must bring the call letter with their photograph affixed on it, a photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it, and same (currently valid) photo ID in original along with one additional photograph.

  • Candidates must carry their ball-point pen, ink stamp pad and glue.

For more specific details, candidates can refer to the official website of IBPS.

