IBPS PO 2021 Scorecard released at ibps.in
The score card for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Preliminary exam, has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (), on 10 January 2022.
Hence, candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their respective scorecards from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
According to the official notification released, the exam date of the Main exam is likely to be 22 January 2022.
While the PO/MT XI 2022-23 exam was held between 4 December 2021 and 11 December 2021, the result was declared on 5 January 2022.
Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
Navigate to the link that reads 'CRP PO/MT XI score card', available on the homepage.
Enter your official login details or any other information required to log in.
Your IBPS SO 2021 scorecard shall be displayed on your screen.
Check and download it and take a printout for future reference
Candidates must note that the IBPS PO 2021 recruitment is being conducted to fill an approximate of 4135 vacancies.
Candidates shall be selected for the same in three rounds namely, the 'Preliminary Exam', the 'Main Exam' and finally, the 'Interview round'.
Currently, the result and scorecard of the preliminary exam has been released by IBPS. All those candidates who cleared this round are now eligible to sit for the Main exam, which shall consist of a total of 3 hours duration for 200 marks.