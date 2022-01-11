IBPS PO 2021 Scorecard released at ibps.in

IBPS SO 2021: Selection Process

Candidates must note that the IBPS PO 2021 recruitment is being conducted to fill an approximate of 4135 vacancies.

Candidates shall be selected for the same in three rounds namely, the 'Preliminary Exam', the 'Main Exam' and finally, the 'Interview round'.

Currently, the result and scorecard of the preliminary exam has been released by IBPS. All those candidates who cleared this round are now eligible to sit for the Main exam, which shall consist of a total of 3 hours duration for 200 marks.