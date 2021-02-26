IBPS PO Interview Call Letter Released, Here’s How to Download It
Last date to download IBPS PO recruitment interview call letter is 13 March 2021.
IBPS PO Interview call letter released on ibps.in. | (Photo courtesy: iStock)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, 25 February, released the interview call letter for the recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees. Candidates shortlisted for the same can download their call letter from the official website of IBPS : https://ibps.in/.
How to Download IBPS PO Interview Call Letter
Visit the official website of IBPS: https://ibps.in/.
Click on the link ‘Click here to download interview call letter for CRP PO?MT - X’.
Login using your roll number and date of birth.
Your call letter will appear on the screen.
Download and print the call letter for future use.
The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter.
The official notice reads, “A candidate should qualify both in the online main exam and the interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process.”