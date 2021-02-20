IBPS PO Main Exam 2021 Result Declared; Here’s How to Check It

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, 18 February, declared the result of Probationary Officer (PO) main exam. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at IBPS’s official website: https://www.ibps.in/.
The last date to check main exam result status is 24 February 2021.
Candidates who have qualified in the main exam will now have to appear for the interview round, and they will be marked out of 100 marks. Admit cards for the same are expected to release next week. As per the notice, “A candidate should qualify both in the online main exam and the interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process.”
