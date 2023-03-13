TISS NET 2023 Final Answer Key to be Released Today at admissions.tiss.edu

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019TISS NET 2023 Final Answer Key to be Released Today at admissions.tiss.edu

The provisional answer key for TISS NET 2023 was released on 3 March and final answer key will be out today
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

TISS NET 2023 Final Answer Key is released on the official website.

(Photo: iStock)

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) is all set to release the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 final answer key today, 13 March 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the final answer key from the official website at admissions.tiss.edu.

The TISS NET had released the provisional answer key on 3 March 2023 and candidates could raise objections till 8 March 2023. The candidates had appeared for the TISS NET examination on 25 February 2023, from 2 PM to 3:40 PM. TISS-NET is a computer-based screening test for all Masters Programmes across all campuses.

The official notification read, “TISS NET 2023 Provisional answer key available The last date of accepting queries regarding the answer key is on 8th March 2023 at 05:00 PM. View the admission timeline for more details".

How to Download TISS NET 2023 Final Answer Key?

  • Visit the official website of the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) at admissions.tiss.edu.

  • On the homepage, click on the link, “Download TISSNET Final Answer Key 2022.”

  • The candidates will have to enter the login credentials and click on submit.

  • Your TISSNET Final Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen,

  • You can check, download and take a print out for future use.

