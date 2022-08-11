IAF Agniveer Result 2022 Declared at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Indian Air Force, IAF Agniveer Result 2022 has been announced for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022. Candidates who appeared for the phase 1 exam, can check their Air Force Agnipath sarkari result online on the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveer Result 2022 has been made for the CASB Air Force phase 1 exam. This exam was held from 24 July to 30 July, 2022 for all those who registered for the Air Force Agnipath Recruitment.

Candidates would need their login credentials to check their CASB results online.