IAF Agniveer Result 2022 Declared at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveer Result 2022 has been declared.
(Photo: The Quint)
Indian Air Force, IAF Agniveer Result 2022 has been announced for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022. Candidates who appeared for the phase 1 exam, can check their Air Force Agnipath sarkari result online on the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
IAF Agniveer Result 2022 has been made for the CASB Air Force phase 1 exam. This exam was held from 24 July to 30 July, 2022 for all those who registered for the Air Force Agnipath Recruitment.
Candidates would need their login credentials to check their CASB results online.
Candidates can visit the official website of Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'Candidate Login' tab and a new page will open.
Enter your email id and password to login.
Your IAF Agniveer Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
Download and print a copy for future references.
Candidates must get a printout for the CASB Air Force Agniveer Results 2022 and keep it safe for the next phase of Agnipath recruitment. After the phase 2 online test, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a physical fitness test and medical test.
Over 7 lakh applications were submitted for IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2022. Now that the CASB Air Force results have been declared, candidates must prepare for the next rounds. The final enrollment of Agniveers in IAF would begin on 11 December 11 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)