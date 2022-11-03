Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 Released for Group C Posts: Direct Download Link

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 has been released on hssc.gov.in. Direct download link here.
NTA (National Testing Agency) has released the Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 . Candidates who have applied for the Haryana CET 2022 can download their admit cards from the official websites, hssc.gov.in and onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.
Earlier NTA released the Haryana CET 2022 Examination City Intimation Slip on Tuesday, 1 November on the website. Candidates can download the exam city slip using their personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth. The correction window for editing and uploading photographs was open till 2 November 2022, 9 am and has been closed now.
Let us read about the steps to download and check the Haryana CET Admit Card 2022.
The Haryana CET Exam 2022 will be conducted from Saturday, 5 November till Sunday, 6 November 2022. The exam will be an OMR based written exam, held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. Morning shift will be from 10 am to 11:45 am and afternoon shift will be from 3 pm to 4:45 pm.
Follow the below-mentioned steps to download and check your Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 from the direct link.
Go to the official websites, hssc.gov.in or onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.
On the homepage, visit the latest notifications.
Click on the direct link that reads as 'Download the Admit Card for CET 2022 for Group C Posts'.
A login page will be displayed on your computer screen.
Enter the personal login details like registration number and date of birth.
Click on the login option.
Your admit card will show up on the screen.
Check and verify the details carefully mentioned on your Haryana CET Hall Ticket 2022.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
You can also follow the direct link given below to download your Haryana CET Admit Card 2022.
[hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in/index.php/app/download/login].
