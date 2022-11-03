Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 Released for Group C Posts: Direct Download Link

NTA (National Testing Agency) has released the Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 . Candidates who have applied for the Haryana CET 2022 can download their admit cards from the official websites, hssc.gov.in and onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.

Earlier NTA released the Haryana CET 2022 Examination City Intimation Slip on Tuesday, 1 November on the website. Candidates can download the exam city slip using their personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth. The correction window for editing and uploading photographs was open till 2 November 2022, 9 am and has been closed now.

Let us read about the steps to download and check the Haryana CET Admit Card 2022.