Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 Likely To Be Out Today: Exam Date & Other Details
Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 is expected to be released today, examination city intimation slip out. More details.
Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released today, 2 November by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once issued, candidates can download and check their hall tickets from the official websites, hssc.gov.in and onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.
Candidates must know that the concerned authorities issued the Haryana CET 2022 Examination City Intimation Slip on Tuesday, 1 November on the website. Candidates can download the exam city slip using their personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth.
NTA had opened the correction window for editing the photographs till today, 9 am. Candidates should know that they can not edit their photographs now because the photograph upload option has been closed.
Let us read some important details about Haryana CET 2022 for Group C posts below.
Haryana CET 2022: Examination Date and Schedule
The Haryana CET Exam 2022 will be conducted from Saturday, 5 November till Sunday, 6 November 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. Morning shift will be from 10 am to 11:45 am and afternoon shift will be from 3 pm to 4:45 pm.
Haryana CET 2022 Examination City Intimation Slip: Steps To Download
Go to the official website, onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.
On homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Click on the direct link for Examination City Intimation Slip.
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter your personal login details like registration number and date of birth.
Hit the login option.
Your exam city slip will show up on the screen.
Check the details carefully to make sure there is no mistake.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
Haryana CET Admit Card/Hall Tickets will be released anytime today. Check this space regularly to get the latest details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: Haryana CET Haryana CET admit card
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.