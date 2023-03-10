GAIL Recruitment 2023: 120 Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary, Selection Criteria

GAIL Gas Limited has released the notification inviting interested candidates to apply for Senior Associate posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com.

The registration for the GAIL Recruitment 2023 will begin on 10 March 2023 and the candidates will be able to apply till 10 April 2023. GAIL Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted for 120 posts in the organization. Let's have a look at the recruitment details, important dates, salary, eligibility criteria, etc.