GAIL Recruitment 2023: 120 Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary, Selection Criteria

GAIL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details are stated here for interested applicants.
(Photo: iStock)
GAIL Gas Limited has released the notification inviting interested candidates to apply for Senior Associate posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com.
The registration for the GAIL Recruitment 2023 will begin on 10 March 2023 and the candidates will be able to apply till 10 April 2023. GAIL Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted for 120 posts in the organization. Let's have a look at the recruitment details, important dates, salary, eligibility criteria, etc.
Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 posts
Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts
Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts
Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts
Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts
Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts
Jr. Associate: 16 posts
First Date for Online Application: 10 March 2023.
Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 April 2023
Sr. Associate (Technical): Full time Bachelor Degree in Electronics/Mechanical/Production/Production & Industrial Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile/Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/Electronics & Instrumentation/Electrical & Instrumentation/Electronics/Electrical & Electronics/Civil with minimum 50% marks.
Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Fire/Fire & Safety with minimum 50% marks.
Sr. Associate (Marketing): Full time Two years MBA with specialization in Marketing/Oil & Gas/Petroleum and Energy/Energy and Infrastructure/International Business with minimum 50% marks.
The consolidated emoluments in respect of Senior Associate is Rs 60,000/- Per Month and Junior Associates is Rs 40,000/- Per Month which includes Pay, HRA and other allowances.
General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category- Rs. 100
SC/ ST/ PwBD category- 0
The selection process will comprise of written test and a personal interview for Senior Associate and written test and/or Skill Test for Junior Associate.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)