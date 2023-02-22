4-Day Week Trial in UK: What 'Largest Study' Says on Productivity, Work Stress

Largest study of its kind: The study involved 2,900 workers from 61 companies across industries in the UK. The program was carried out between June to December 2022.

It was conducted by a UK advocacy group called 4-Day Week Global.

What the study found: Compared to before the trials, of all the participants that were interviewed,

71 percent reported less burnout

39 percent reported less stress

48 percent found their job more satisfying

62 percent said they had better work and social life balance

73 percent reported increased satisfaction with their lives in terms of less fatigue, improved sleep, and improved over all mental health.

Why it matters This isn't the first time such an experiment was conducted. There have been other experiments like this by companies in other parts of the world as well, including Japan and UAE.

However, this is the first study of this scale conducted over months, and it reinforces the findings of previous studies that reducing work hours increases productivity, as well as employee satisfaction.

The fine print: The companies were required to bring down the working hours of the employees, without reducing their pay.

Because a four-day work week per se wouldn't be practical for all industries, they were given the freedom to tailor policies that best suited their organisational needs while facilitating a 'meaningful' reduction in work time.