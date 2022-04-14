ESIC UDC Result 2022: Phase 1 Result, Answer Key Out, Check Scores on the Site

ESIC UDC Preliminary Exam Result 2022 is released on the official website.
The Employees State Insurance Corporation has officially released the ESIC UDC Result 2022.
The candidates who had appeared for the Phase-I examination can check the UDC Result 2022 and the answer key as it has already been formally published by the Employees State Insurance Corporation.
Candidates who had appeared for the Upper Division Clerk Preliminary examination can also download the UDC Phase-I Result 2022 and Answer Key from the official site.
The official website has all the latest information regarding the result and the examination.
The candidates who are shortlisted will also get to know what is the next procedure from the website - esic.nic.in.
It is to be noted that the Upper Division Clerk Preliminary examination was held on 19 March 2022.
The ones who are shortlisted will have to appear for the main examination, therefore all the candidates need to check their scores on the official website.
To know more about the details, candidates are requested to check the ESIC UDC Result 2022 and Answer Key.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates have to follow to check the ESIC UDC Phase-I Result 2022:
Go to the official website of ESIC - esic.nic.in.
Click on the recruitment section on the homepage.
A new page will open on the screen.
Candidates will have to click on ESIC UDC Result 2022 on the page.
A PDF file will open for the candidates to check their scores according to the roll numbers.
Download the page from the official website of ESIC.
Keep a hard copy of the result.
Candidates who have been shortlisted should remember that the Phase-II Main Examination for the post of UDC is scheduled to be conducted on 30 April 2022.
