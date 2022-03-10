ADVERTISEMENT

ESIC UDC Exam 2022 Admit Cards Released, Check Here to Download

Here is a step-by-step process of downloading admit cards.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>ESIC has released UDC and Stenographer Exam 2022 admit cards. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has officially published the Phase-I Preliminary Examination admit cards for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC).

The admit cards for the Phase-I Main Examination for recruitment to the post of Stenographer has also been officially released by ESIC.

Candidates who have applied for the ESIC UDC and Stenographer Recruitment examination can check and download the admit cards from the official website, esic.nic.in.

They can also check for other details and the latest updates regarding the examination on the official websites.

Downloading the admit card is important as it is an essential document that needs to be carried during the exams.

ESIC UDC Exam 2022: Important Instructions

As per the ESIC UDC and Stenographer Exam 2022 schedule, the Phase-I Preliminary Examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) recruitment is to be held on Saturday, 19 March.

The Phase-I Main Examination for the post of Stenographer recruitment is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 20 March.

Candidates appearing for the examinations are requested to download the admit cards and carry them on the exam dates.

The link to download the call letter and information handout for appearing in the Phase-I Preliminary Examination for UDC and Phase-I Main Examination for Stenographer recruitment is also available on the ESIC website.

Candidates are advised to read the call letter and information handout carefully before appearing in the examination.

They should also check the website esic.nic.in. frequently for any updates or changes.
How to Download ESIC Admit Cards for UDC and Stenographer Exam 2022

Here are a few steps that candidates need to follow to download the ESIC admit cards for UDC and Stenographer Examinations 2022:

  • Step 1: Visit the ESIC official website: esic.nic.in.

  • Step 2: Click on the tab that reads "Download call letters for Phase 1 Examination for the Post of UDC and Stenographer" on the homepage

  • Step 3: Log in to your account by filling in information such as registration number, roll number, password and date of birth

  • Step 4: Click on submit after providing all the correct details

  • Step 5: The admit card will be shown on the screen of your device

  • Step 6: Download the admit card

  • Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card

