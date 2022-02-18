DRDO Recruitment 2022: Opening for 17 Apprentice Posts, Know the Details Here

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has asked the interested and eligible candidates to apply for the Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice posts.

DRDO is looking for individuals who can fill the posts in Defence Food Research Labratory (DFRL).

The interested candidates who are eligible can apply for the posts at the official website of RAC: rac.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is 3 March 2022.

The qualified candidates will have to appear for a walk-in interview.