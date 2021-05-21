DRDO’s Lab Develops COVID Antibody Detection-Based Kit ‘DIPCOVAN’

The Ministry of Defence said, “The DIPCOVAN kit was developed indigenously by the scientists, followed by extensive validation on more than 1,000 patient samples at various COVID-designated hospitals in Delhi.”

The press release added, “Three batches of the product were validated during the last one year. The antibody detection kit was approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in April 2021.”

The product received regulatory approval, to manufacture for sale and distribution, from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in May.