BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon: Date, Time, Other Key Details

BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 date and time released.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has decided to officially release the Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 for the candidates. The ones who have successfully cleared the main exam can download the admit card from the official website. The date and time of the Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 release have been announced so the candidates who will appear for the exam are requested to take note of all the latest details.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to download the admit card once released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is bpssc.bih.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details on the exam so the candidates are requested to keep checking. Candidates should note that the admit cards will also be available for checking and downloading on the site.
As per the latest details, around 14,856 candidates have been formally selected to appear for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET).
The Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 will officially release on 27 May 2022 at 11:00 am. Candidates can download the admit card on the same date and time.
The Bihar Police recruitment drive focuses to fill a total of 2,213 vacancies. Out of these 2,213 vacancies, the Police SI post has 1,998 vacancies and sergeant post has 198 vacancies.
Here are a few simple steps that everybody needs to follow to download the Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 from the site:
Go to the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in
Click on the link that states Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police
Provide your login details correctly and then click on submit
Check all the details mentioned on the admit card
Download the Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 from the website and take a printout
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)