Bihar Police Recruitment: Result Declared for BPSSC SI and Sergeant Prelims Exam

The BPSSC SI and SGT Prelims Exam was conducted in two shifts. A total of 2,23,735 candidates appeared in the first shift, while 2,26,143 candidates appeared in second shift of the examination.

However, the results were declared for a total of 4,33,271 candidates. Out of which, 2,65,681 were declared pass while 1,67,590 were failed.

Candidates who appeared for the examination are required to secure 30 percent or above marks in order to pass the examination.

For more details about the Bihar Police recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the the official website of BPSSC.