UPSC ESE Interview Date 2022 Announced: Check Full Details

Check UPSC ESE Interview Date 2022
(Photo: iStock)
The dates for personality test and interview of Engineering Services Examination 2021 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering categories, has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Thus, candidates who have qualified for the UPSC ESE Personality Test 2021 and are going to appear for it can visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in and check the detailed schedule.
As per the notice released, the UPSC is set to conduct the personality test for Engineering Services Examination 2021 from 28 February 2022 till 17 March 2022.
However, the admit cards for the same have not yet been released but the commission is expected to make an announcement regarding it soon.
Additionally, candidates must note that the UPSC has made it clear that they will not entertain any requests for change in the date and time of the Personality Test.
Candidates who will be appearing for the UPSC ESE personality test 2022 must remember that it is mandatory to carry the original certificates of the claims they have made in their application form (such as certificates to verify their age, educational qualifications, etc).
Candidates must also note that the total number of candidates called for the Personality Test will be around twice the number of vacancies that are available to be filled. Hence, they must prepare well for the Personality Test.
In addition to this, it is the marks obtained in all three stages of the UPSC ESE 2022 that will determine the final ranking of candidates. Eventually, it will be according to a candidate's ranking that they will be posted for service.
For more updates on the UPSC ESE 2022, please stay tuned to The Quint.
