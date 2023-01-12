AP Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Out at slprb.ap.gov.in; Steps to Download

AP Police Constable Admit card 2022: Steps To Download
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB AP has released the AP Police hall ticket 2023 today, 12 January 2023. Candidates who have registered for the AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 exam can check and get their admit card from the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.
The candidates can log in to the SLPRB AP website and use their registration number and SSC hall ticket number to get access to their AP Police Constable exam admit card.
As per the official website, the AP Police Constable hall ticket 2023 is available from today, 10 AM. The hall ticket will be available for download from 12 to 20 January 2023. The preliminary written examination will be be conducted on 22 January.
Visit the official website of AP Police at slprb.ap.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on recruitment tab.
A new page will open with the link for AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022
You can enter the required details and click on submit.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
You can check and download the admit card.
Take a print out for future use.
The recruiting process is being conducted to fill up 6100 police constable positions and the preliminary written test will be for 200 marks with 200 objective questions.
