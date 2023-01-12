AP Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Out at slprb.ap.gov.in; Steps to Download

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB AP has released the AP Police hall ticket 2023 today, 12 January 2023. Candidates who have registered for the AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 exam can check and get their admit card from the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

The candidates can log in to the SLPRB AP website and use their registration number and SSC hall ticket number to get access to their AP Police Constable exam admit card.

As per the official website, the AP Police Constable hall ticket 2023 is available from today, 10 AM. The hall ticket will be available for download from 12 to 20 January 2023. The preliminary written examination will be be conducted on 22 January.