APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card Today: Details on Website; Know How to Download Here

APSC ACF 2022 admit card is scheduled to release on 3 November.
(Photo: iStock)
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC) is getting ready to declare the admit cards for the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) 2022 exam. According to the latest details available online, the APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card is set to be declared on Thursday, 3 November.
Candidates who have registered for the exam are requested to download the admit cards from the official website, once released on Thursday. The ACF 2022 Admit Card will be available on psc.ap.gov.in.
Candidates must download the APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card from the website as soon as it is declared. They are requested to stay alert and keep a close eye on the website - psc.ap.gov.in to know the exact release time on Thursday. The admit card is an important document that all the candidates should carry on the day of the exam.
Registered candidates should also take note of the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) 2022 exam dates before it formally begins as per the schedule.
According to the official schedule released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC), the ACF 2022 exam is set to be held from 9 November to 11 November.
To know in detail about the upcoming ACF exam, one can go through the updates on the official website - psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates must stay informed about the latest updates before appearing for the exam.
They should also check and download the APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card on time.
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to download the APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card online, once declared:
Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.
Click on the option that says "Download Hall Ticket" on the homepage.
Enter your User ID and Password to log in to your account on the site.
The ACF 2022 admit card will display on your screen.
Check the details mentioned on the admit card properly.
Download the hall ticket from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)