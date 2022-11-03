APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card Today: Details on Website; Know How to Download Here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC) is getting ready to declare the admit cards for the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) 2022 exam. According to the latest details available online, the APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card is set to be declared on Thursday, 3 November.

Candidates who have registered for the exam are requested to download the admit cards from the official website, once released on Thursday. The ACF 2022 Admit Card will be available on psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates must download the APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card from the website as soon as it is declared. They are requested to stay alert and keep a close eye on the website - psc.ap.gov.in to know the exact release time on Thursday. The admit card is an important document that all the candidates should carry on the day of the exam.