Amid COVID Surge, JKSSB Postpones Exams Scheduled From 24-31 May

Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Monday, 10 May, announced the postponement of various OMR/CBT examinations for various posts scheduled to be conducted from 24 May to 31 May 2021.

The decision has been taken in view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

The official notification reads, "due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and rapidly changing circumstances, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and health considerations, the J&K Services Selection Board has reached the conclusion that it would not be feasible to conduct the aforesaid examinations on the scheduled/notified dates in view of the prevailing situation."

New dates for various JKSSB OMR/CBT exams will be notified later after reviewing the pandemic situation in UT.