BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Check Salary, Age Limit for 12,771 Vacant Posts

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 for 12771 posts, eligibility, and other important details.
(Photo: iStock)
Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released a notification announcing a huge number of vacancies for the post of Female Health Worker (ANM), ECG Technician, X-Ray Technician, and Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA).
The candidates can apply by submitting their application online on pariksha.nic.in. The application link will be disabled after 1 September 2022.
The candidates have an opportunity to apply for more than 12,000 vacancies for the above-mentioned post.
Starting Date of BTSC Bihar Application - 2 August 2022
Last Date of BTSC Bihar Application - 1 September 2022
Last Date to pay BTSC Bihar Exam Fee - 1 September 2022
BTSC Bihar Exam Date - To be notified
Out of the total vacancies, 10,709 are for ANM Posts, 1,096 for Operation Theater-Assistant (OTA Posts), 803 for X-Ray Technicians, and 163 for E.C.G Technician Posts.
ANM - Rs 5,200-20,200
ECG - Rs 5,200-20,200
OTA - Rs 5,200-20,200
X-RAY Technician - Rs 5,200-20,200
Bihar Female Health Worker (A.N.M) - Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery ANM OR Higher Qualification GNM / B.SC Nursing / M.Sc Nursing Degree.
E.C.G Technician - Bachelor's Degree OR Diploma in E.C.G Technician.
X-Ray Technician - Diploma in X-Ray Technician/Bachelor in Radio Imaging Technology OR Higher Qualification.
Operation Theater-Assistant (OTA) - Diploma in Operation Theatre- Assistant/Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology OR Higher Qualification.
General/OBC/EWS: Rs 200/-
SC/ST/PH: Rs 50/-
ANM - Min: 21 and Max: 37
ECG - 18 to 37 years
OTA - 18 to 37 years
X-RAY Technician - 18 to 37 years
Visit http://pariksha.nic.in/ and click on “Notifications/Advertisements” menu to get all details of of vacancies/post.
Click on the link “Apply” against each notification if you wish to apply for any post.
The “Apply” button will open the option "Candidate Registration".
For Part-I “Candidate Registration” option, it will fetch out the 'Candidate Basic Registration' page in which fundamental information, particulars, and details have to be filled in.
After Completion of PART-I Registration, pay the application fee by clicking on "Click here to proceed for payment".
After depositing the required fee, "Payment Acknowledgement Receipt (PAR)" will be displayed, the print of which must be taken by clicking on "Print Payment Receipt".
Click on “Submit Application Form” on the 'Candidate Segment' Page to complete the process.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)