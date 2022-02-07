AIIMS Raipur Recruitment Drive 2022: Apply for 132 Senior Resident Vacancies

The last date to fill out the application form for AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive 2022 is 15 February 2022.
The last date to fill out the application form for AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive 2022 is 15 February 2022. Image used for representative purposes.

A recruitment drive is being conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Raipur to fill 132 vacancies of senior resident posts (non-academic).

Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website www.aiimsraipur.edu.in, and apply online.

Candidates must note that the application process for the AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive 2022 has already commenced on 5 February 2022. The last date to submit the application is 15 February 2022.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Total Vacancies

The total number of vacancies to be filled under this recruitment drive is 132. Out of this, here are the catagory-wise vacancies that are available:

  • Unreserved category: 39 vacancies

  • EWS category: 12 vacancies

  • OBC category: 44 vacancies

  • SC category: 24 vacancies

  • ST category: 13 vacancies

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates must possess a postgraduate medical degree (for example MD, MS, DNB, or a diploma in the respective discipline from a recognised university or institute).

Moreover, if the said candidate is selected, DMC/DDC/MCI/State registration is mandatory before joining.

Age limit:

The upper limit for candidates applying for AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive 2022 is 45 years.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment Drive 2022: Application fee

Candidates can check the category-wise application fee for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment drive 2022 as follows:

  • For the general/EWS/OBC category: Rs 1,000

  • For SC/ST category: Rs 800

  • For the PWBD category: Nil

Additionally, candidates must note that they can pay the fees for the AIIMS Raipur Recruitment drive 2022 through NEFT in the account mentioned below.

  • Name of the Bank: Bank of India

  • Branch: Tatibandh, Raipur

  • Name of Account Holder: AIIMS, Raipur

  • Account No: 936320110000024

  • IFSC: BKID0009363

  • MICR code: 492013010

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment Drive 2022: How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of AIIMS Raipur, www.aiimsraipur.edu.in

  • Navigate to the 'Recruitment' tab on the homepage

  • Select 'Senior/Junior Resident posts'

  • Next, select the ‘Senior Residents (Non-Academic)’ post and then open the recruitment notification

  • A Google form link shall be present in the notice. Click on it and enter the required details.

  • Pay the application fees and submit your AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive 2022 application form

  • Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.

For more details on the AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive 2022, visit the official website of AIIMS Raipur, and check this space regularly for more updates.

Published: 07 Feb 2022,03:19 PM IST
