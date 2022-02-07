Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility, Salary For 500 Posts
(Photo: istock)
A recruitment drive is being conducted by the Bank of Maharashtra, (BOM) to fill 500 vacancies for the post of Generalist Officer in Scale 2 and 3. Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website of BOM at bankofmaharashtra.in and apply online.
Candidates must note that the online registration process for BOM Recruitment 2022 has already commenced on 5 February 2022. Thus, interested applicants must apply as soon as possible as the last date to apply for the recruitment is 22 February 2022.
Let's check the eligibility criteria, important dates, salary and other relevant information regarding the Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022.
Online application commences: 5 February 2022
Online application concludes: 22 February 2022
Exam date: 12 March 2022
Candidates must note that there are a total of 500 posts under the Bank of Maharashtra recruitment drive 2022 for which they can apply for. However, please find below the post wise vacancies-
Generalist Officer Scale 2 : 400 (UR: 162, SC: 60, ST: 30, OBC: 108, EWS: 40)
Generalist Officer Scale 3 : 100 (UR: 41, SC: 15, ST: 7, OBC: 27, EWS: 10)
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must have completed their graduation in any field with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all semester/years (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) or CA/CMA/CFA.
Age Limit:
The age limit for Generalist Officer Scale 2 is between 25 to 35 years.
On the other hand, the age limit for the posts of Generalist Officer Scale 3 is between 25 to 38 years.
Candidates must note that the selection process for the Bank of Maharashtra recruitment drive 2022 shall be done on the basis of the online exam as well as the interview
Generalist Officer Scale 2: Rs 48,170 (1740/1) to Rs 49,910 (1990/10) 69810.
Generalist Officer Scale 3: Rs 63840 - (1990/5) Rs 73,790 (2220/2) 78230.
The application fees for Bank of Maharashtra recruitment drive 2022 is the following according to cataogries-
UR / EWS / OBC: Rs 1180
SC / ST 100: Rs 118
For more updates regarding the Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment drive 2022, please visit the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in as well as check this space regularly.
