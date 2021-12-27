'Unscientific': AIIMS Epidemiologist on Centre's Decision to Vaccinate Children

A senior epidemiologist from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday termed the government decision of vaccinating teenagers "unscientific".

Dr Sanjay K Rai, who is also the principal investigator of Covaxin trials for adults and children at AIIMS, in a tweet, said: "I am a great fan of PM Modi for his selfless service to nation and taking right decisions at right time. But I am completely disappointed with his unscientific decision on children vaccination".

Before executing the plan, data from other countries on children vaccination should be analysed, said Dr Rai who is also the President of the Indian Public Health Association.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Saturday announced that vaccination for children aged between 15 to 18 will start from 3 January.